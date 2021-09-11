Credit Agricole S A Sells 39,905 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,905 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,563,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,045,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,724,000 after acquiring an additional 549,349 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.49.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

