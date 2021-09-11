Credit Agricole S A Purchases New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nutanix by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nutanix by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 59,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $483,079.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,656 shares of company stock worth $4,210,080 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.