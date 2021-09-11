Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,662,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1,938.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.