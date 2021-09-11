PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $276.56 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00060180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.99 or 0.00164557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 916,535,951 coins and its circulating supply is 635,326,613 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

