Madison Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Power Integrations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

POWI opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.16 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock worth $2,284,394. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

