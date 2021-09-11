Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sumo Logic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.06.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,630 shares of company stock worth $6,771,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

