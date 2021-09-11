O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $551,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $64.97 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

