Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 16,519 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,564,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 149,623 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $75.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

