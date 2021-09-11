Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $34,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

