Gratus Capital LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

BIIB stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

