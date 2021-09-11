Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Evergy worth $23,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Evergy by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Evergy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,752,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,885,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Evergy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,551,000 after buying an additional 61,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $66.69 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

