Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 1,111,923 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,923 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.96% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 344.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 228,223 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,279,000.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

