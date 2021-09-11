Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 427 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Itron worth $29,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 32.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 20.3% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Steelhead Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 441.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.