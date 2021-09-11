Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,958,000 after acquiring an additional 118,741 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $218.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

