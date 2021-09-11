Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.67.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.