CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $116 million-$124 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.90 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYBR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.08.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -150.19 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

