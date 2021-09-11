Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,570 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after purchasing an additional 343,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Olin by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Olin by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Olin by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OLN opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $52.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

