Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,570 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

