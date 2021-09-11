Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,351 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 65.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,374,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 941,876 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 357.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 246,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.39 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.