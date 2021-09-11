Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

