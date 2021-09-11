Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on November 8th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Medifast has raised its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Medifast alerts:

NYSE:MED opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.09. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 90.26%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock worth $3,892,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.