Medifast, Inc. (MED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on November 8th

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.
Medifast has raised its dividend by 213.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:MED opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.09. Medifast has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.39.
In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total value of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,118 shares of company stock worth $3,892,189 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
