Crust (CRU) Price Hits $42.40 on Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001784 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008154 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.22 or 0.01080969 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

