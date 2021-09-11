Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.98 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $502,886.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00086456 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

