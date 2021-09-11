Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,832,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $18,793,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,278,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,113,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 184,384 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 198.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 268,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 178,481 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

