Curecoin (CURE) Price Tops $0.0725

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 11th. Curecoin has a market cap of $1.83 million and $523.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0725 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.94 or 0.00405319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,254,219 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Curecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CUREUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Curecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.