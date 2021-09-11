Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stake Boosted by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $117.76 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

