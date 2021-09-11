BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Releases Earnings Results

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BeyondSpring stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 354.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of BeyondSpring worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.