Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 51.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 329,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 77,290 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.31. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

