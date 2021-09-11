State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Position Trimmed by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

STFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $805,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

