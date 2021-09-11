Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,133,000 after acquiring an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 140.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,234,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,067,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $475.63 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.35 and a 12 month high of $503.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.01, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.68.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

