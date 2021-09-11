Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUN. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

HUN stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

