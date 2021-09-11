Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.96 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.