Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.
VRNT stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -240.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.
In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
