F3Logic LLC Has $678,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $54,168,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Pool by 398.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,484 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after acquiring an additional 68,292 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $493.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.38 and a one year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.24 and its 200-day moving average is $425.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

