F3Logic LLC Raises Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $56.70 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.