Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

