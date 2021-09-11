Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.80 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

