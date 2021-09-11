F3Logic LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

F3Logic LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 605,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after purchasing an additional 185,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $107.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.94 and a 1 year high of $109.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.31.

