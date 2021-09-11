Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $148,000 in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 107.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.39%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWBI. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

