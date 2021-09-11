Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,728 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

