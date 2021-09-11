Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,939 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 257,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.