2,063 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Shares of TER opened at $120.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

