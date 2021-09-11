Security National Trust Co. Purchases 353 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $35,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

