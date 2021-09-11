Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Agios Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGIO. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

