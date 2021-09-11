Security National Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Security National Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

DFS stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $51.74 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.35.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.