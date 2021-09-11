Aspire Private Capital LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFS opened at $120.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

