Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,630 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 78.2% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 370.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Focus Financial Partners Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

