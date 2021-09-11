MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,847.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36,948.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,716.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,563.83.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

