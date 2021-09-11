InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 674 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $658.94 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day moving average of $544.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, increased their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

