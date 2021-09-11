BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.20 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.