Aspire Private Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

